AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Lauds Namibia’s Peaceful Elections and Historic Leadership Milestone

By Staff Reporter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 5 – African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki has praised Namibia for its peaceful and groundbreaking elections, which led to the historic election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the country’s first female president. The elections, held on November 27, marked a significant step forward in Namibia’s democratic journey.

Faki commended Namibian voters and stakeholders for ensuring a smooth electoral process and congratulated President-elect Nandi-Ndaitwah, who secured over 57% of the vote, defeating her closest rival, Panduleni Itula, who garnered 26%.

In a statement released on Thursday, Faki emphasized the importance of resolving any electoral disputes through established legal frameworks. “The Chairperson further encourages all actors to address any differences through the established legal architecture, should any disputes arise,” he said.

Faki also acknowledged the efforts of Speciosa Wandira-Kazibwe, Uganda’s former Vice President, who led the African Union Election Observation Mission during the Namibian elections.

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s election is a historic milestone for Namibia and the African continent. Born in 1952 in Onamutai, a village in northern Namibia, she joined SWAPO at the age of 14, then a liberation movement fighting South Africa’s apartheid regime. Her victory symbolizes not only Namibia’s progress but also Africa’s strides toward gender equality in leadership.

When sworn in, Nandi-Ndaitwah will join Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan as one of only two female African presidents currently in office. She has pledged to lead Namibia into a new era of economic transformation while continuing her commitment to the values of equality and justice.

In the concurrent parliamentary elections, SWAPO retained its majority, winning 51 of the 96 seats in the National Assembly, though it lost 12 seats compared to the previous elections. The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) secured 20 seats, becoming the official opposition.

Kenyan President William Ruto hailed Nandi-Ndaitwah’s election as a landmark achievement for gender equality and a testament to Africa’s potential to break political barriers. “The election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia’s fifth president is a powerful reminder that there is no limit to what African people can achieve in politics,” Ruto said.

He commended her victory as a significant milestone for women in leadership, reflecting the growing recognition of their abilities to drive national development. Ruto also reaffirmed his dedication to promoting women’s inclusion in leadership roles across Africa.

As Namibia prepares for Nandi-Ndaitwah’s inauguration, her victory inspires hope and a vision for a more inclusive and prosperous future on the continent.