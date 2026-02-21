Canadian officials hail U.S. Supreme Court ruling against “unjustified” tariffs

OTTAWA, Feb. 21– Senior Canadian officials on Friday welcomed a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that ruled as illegal tariffs imposed by the Trump administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on X that the U.S. court’s decision “reinforces Canada’s position that the IEEPA tariffs imposed by the United States are unjustified.”

While acknowledging that Canada maintains a strong trade partnership with the United States, LeBlanc noted that “critical work lies ahead” to support Canadian businesses and workers still affected by Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum and automotive sectors.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also reacted to the ruling, saying: “Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is another important victory in the fight against President Trump’s tariffs but the battle isn’t over yet.

We need to watch how the White House reacts.” “We need to keep up the fight against tariffs on auto, steel, aluminum and forestry, which remain in place and continue to hurt our workers.

I won’t stop fighting until every last tariff against Canada is dropped so we can grow our economies and create jobs on both sides of the border,” said the premier. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

