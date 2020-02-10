PSG move 12 points clear after 4-2 win over Lyon

PARIS, Feb. 10 -- Paris Saint-Germain continued their dominance in French Ligue 1 as they dispatched Lyon 4-2 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The win also helped the defending champions restore their 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille. Thomas Tuchel's side have bagged 61 points from 24 games with 20 wins, one draw and three losses. Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani wore his scoring boots after a winter transfer saga, burying his first goal since August after seeing very little playing time due to the arrival of Argentina's forward Mauro Icardi. Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe's goals gave PSG a 2-0 lead before the break. Brazilian central back Fernando Marcal's own goal further extended the hosts' advantage only two minutes into the second half. "Normally after a goal like that the game is over," Tuchel said of the own goal. "But we were not disciplined enough and it was a lesson for us that it's never over." A strong-minded Lyon roared back as Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele scored in a seven minute stretch to make a game of it. In the windy conditions in Paris, Tuchel sent on club's all-time leading scorer, Cavani into the game to replace Icardi with 15 minutes to play. The former Napoli striker was on target only three minutes after stepping on to the pitch, which calmed the home supporters and wrapped up the victory for his side. Elsewhere on Sunday, Montpellier beat struggling Saint-Etienne 1-0 and Strasbourg won 3-0 against Reims, with both sides still eyeing for a place in European competitions next season. Xinhua