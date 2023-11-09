Honoring a Namibian Narrative: Rare Bird Emporium Hosts Reading and Book Signing for “Mama Namibia”

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 9 — In celebration of the highly anticipated 10th-anniversary edition of “Mama Namibia,” a poignant historical novel by Namibian author Mari Serebrov, Rare Bird Emporium is delighted to host a special reading and book signing event at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 11. The public is cordially invited to attend this momentous occasion.

Set against the backdrop of German South-West Africa in the years 1904-08, “Mama Namibia” unravels a dark chapter often overlooked by the world—the first genocide of the 20th century orchestrated by Germany. Serebrov’s novel sheds light on the brutal atrocities committed during this period, including the massacres of countless women, children, and the elderly, along with the establishment of concentration camps and the implementation of medical experiments.

At the heart of “Mama Namibia” is the true story of Jahohora, a young Herero girl who miraculously survived alone in the Omaheke Desert (Kalahari) after her family fell victim to a German ambush. Through Jahohora’s narrative, Serebrov humanizes the faceless statistics of the genocide, giving voice to families, villages, and people with a shared past, as well as a glimmer of hope for the future. The novel became a pivotal resource for genocide committees established by the Ovaherero and Nama traditional authorities, drawing global attention to this tragedy and compelling Germany to acknowledge its historical responsibility.

In the foreword of the novel, Dr. Hoze Riruako, paramount chief of the Herero Nation, commends Serebrov’s dedication to capturing the essence of Herero culture and traditions disrupted by the genocide and colonization. He praises the author’s extensive 13-year research, which vividly reconstructs the traditional family and village structures systematically dismantled during this tumultuous period.

“Mama Namibia” not only follows Jahohora’s harrowing journey but also traces the path of Kov, a German doctor who volunteers as a military physician to showcase loyalty to his homeland. However, witnessing the horrors of the genocide prompts Kov to question his allegiance, leading him on a quest for redemption. While Kov is a fictional character, his experiences parallel those documented in eyewitness accounts and German records.

Recognizing the monumental significance of “Mama Namibia” to the Herero Nation and Serebrov’s unwavering commitment to historical accuracy, the then-Paramount Chief Kuaima Riruako bestowed upon her the title of literary laureate of the Herero Nation in 2013.

Rare Bird Emporium invites you to join them on Saturday, November 11, at 2 p.m. for a captivating reading and book signing of the 10th-anniversary edition of “Mama Namibia.” This event offers a unique opportunity to delve into the profound themes of the novel and gain a deeper understanding of a pivotal moment in Namibian history.