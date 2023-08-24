From Lemonade Sales to Community Empowerment: The Inspiring Journey of Maria Boois

By Charmaine Boois

Mariental, August 24, 2023– Maria Boois, an indomitable and determined entrepreneur, has exemplified unwavering dedication to empowerment and community advancement. Her extraordinary odyssey commenced at the tender age of 9, when she sold lemonade to her schoolmates to supplement her family’s income. Today, at the age of 40, a devoted wife and mother of four, she continues to march forward with unquenchable ambition, standing as a shining model of a formidable woman transforming her community.

Proudly calling Mariental home, Boois has effortlessly navigated through a spectrum of entrepreneurial endeavors, showcasing both versatility and tenacity. Her journey encompasses chairing the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) organization, where she acts as a pivotal link between the community and government initiatives. “People turn to me for information about SME projects and other organizations in my community. I am the bridge connecting the municipality and those seeking training,” affirms Boois, radiating a sense of responsibility for her community’s growth.

Boois spearheads the Taradi Hana Xabadi Project in Mariental, a backyard gardening initiative with a holistic vision. The project imparts gardening skills and management techniques while also endeavoring to alleviate neighborhood hunger. Through her bountiful prototype gardens, Boois generously provides resources to her neighbors, enabling them to nourish themselves and their families. Her motivation for initiating this endeavor emerged from her personal passion for gardening at home and her dedication to combatting food poverty in the region.

At the core of Boois’s narrative lies resilience and adaptability. In the face of financial constraints, she persisted. After accumulating earnings from various roles, she established her first informal business in 2003, even incorporating a pool table for recreational purposes. Subsequently, she ventured into a Shabeen business, defying odds and etching a distinctive place for herself in a challenging market.

Boois’s determination impelled her to explore novel avenues. An engagement with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry led to a partnership that birthed a thriving enterprise crafting certificates and school pictures. Even when confronted with setbacks, her resolve remained unshaken as she transitioned into a successful butchery business, firmly embedding herself in Mariental’s business landscape.

“I’ve learned that success is intertwined with challenges,” reflects Boois, recounting her journey. Her resoluteness guided her to establish a rental property business, a tire repair service, and even delve into creative pursuits like fashioning Nama traditional hats and dresses. Her unwavering commitment to her community is evident in her reinvestment of earnings back into her businesses.

Boois’s narrative serves as a motivational clarion call, particularly for women facing unemployment. She champions the ethos of commencing with modest steps, taking gradual strides, and minimizing dependence on external sources. Her story underscores the potency of personal resolve and community upliftment.

As she peers into the future, Boois’s ambition remains fervent. Her goals extend beyond individual accomplishment; she aspires to cultivate a supportive ecosystem that nurtures local entrepreneurship. Maria Boois epitomizes the essence of a powerful woman catalyzing change and progress from within, wielding an unbreakable spirit and a heart steadfastly devoted to her community’s welfare.- Namibia Daily News