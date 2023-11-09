President Dr. Hage G. Geingob to Attend State Funeral in Honor of His Excellency Martti Ahtisaari in Helsinki, Finland

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 9 — The Republic of Namibia expresses its deep condolences and bids farewell to a dear friend and ally, the former President of Finland, His Excellency Martti Ahtisaari. In a poignant gesture of respect and remembrance, President Dr. Hage G. Geingob will attend the State Funeral of this remarkable peacemaker on Friday, November 10, 2023, in Helsinki, Finland.

His Excellency Martti Ahtisaari holds a distinguished place in the annals of Namibian history, having made exceptional contributions during crucial moments in the nation’s journey towards independence. His legacy is intertwined with pivotal chapters, beginning with his role as the Ambassador of Finland to Tanzania. In 1975, he assumed the position of a senator in the Council of the United Nations Institute for Namibia (UNIN), marking the commencement of his dedicated service to the cause of Namibia.

Ahtisaari’s commitment to the Namibian cause was further solidified when, in 1978, he was appointed as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Namibia by then United Nations Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim. This appointment paved the way for his crucial leadership role in the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG) in Namibia in 1989. UNTAG played a pivotal role in facilitating Namibia’s transition to independence in 1990.

President Hage G. Geingob, in various capacities, collaborated closely with His Excellency Martti Ahtisaari. Their shared efforts included Ahtisaari’s roles as the Director of the United Nations Institute for Namibia and later as SWAPO Director of Elections. Ahtisaari’s contributions extended to his chairmanship of the Constituent Assembly, a significant body that gave birth to the Namibian Constitution.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to world peace and international public service, His Excellency Martti Ahtisaari was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Many around the world, and particularly in Namibia, remember him as a steadfast friend who championed the cause of freedom.

President Dr. Hage G. Geingob, accompanied by a delegation, will depart for Helsinki on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to pay tribute to a friend and statesman. The President is scheduled to return to Namibia on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The attendance of President Geingob at the State Funeral is a testament to the enduring friendship between Namibia and Finland and a recognition of the pivotal role played by His Excellency Martti Ahtisaari in the liberation and nation-building efforts of Namibia.