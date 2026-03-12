Chinese envoy urges U.S., Israel to cease military operations to prevent further deterioration of situation

UNITED NATIONS, March 12 – The fundamental way to prevent further deterioration of the situation is for the United States and Israel to cease their military operations, a Chinese envoy said in his explanation of the vote on the UN Security Council draft resolution on the Iran-related situation on Wednesday.

“China is deeply concerned about the rapidly escalating situation in the Gulf region, which risks pushing the entire Middle East into a dangerous abyss,” said Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

Without authorization from the Security Council, and in the middle of negotiations between Iran and the United States, the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, clearly violating the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations, he said.

“The outbreak of this war lacks justification and legitimacy,” Fu stressed, adding that its continuation would bring harm without any benefit.

At the same time, the ambassador said, the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the Gulf Arab states must also be fully respected.

“In this regard, China does not go along with Iran’s attacks against the Gulf Arab states, and condemns all indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians and non-military targets.”

Noting that China supports the legitimate demands of the Gulf Arab states to uphold their national security, appreciates and supports their restraint, and supports the continued efforts of regional countries to resolve disputes through diplomatic means, Fu said China attaches great importance to the draft resolution presented by Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Jordan.

He said China participated constructively in the consultations.

“Regretfully, however, the draft resolution does not fully reflect the root cause and the overall picture of the conflict in a balanced manner.

The reasonable suggestions by China were not adequately taken into account.

Therefore, China had no choice but to abstain from the vote.”

Underscoring that the continuation and escalation of conflict serve the interests of no party, Fu stated China reiterated the call for an immediate cessation of military operations to prevent further cycles of escalation, and avoid the spillover and expansion of the conflict.

“The parties concerned should return to the right track of dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible, and resolve their differences through equal dialogue,” he said, adding that China stands ready to continue working with the countries in the region and the wider international community to build synergy for peace and to promote the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

