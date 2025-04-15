Ukraine’s Zelensky asks to extend martial law for another 90 days

KIEV, April 15 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked parliament to extend the current martial law for an additional 90 days. According to the parliament’s press service, the bill to prolong the martial law, which is due to expire on May 9, has been submitted for consideration.

Meanwhile, Zelensky also requested for approval of the extension of the general military mobilization for the duration of the martial law, if extended. The Ukrainian parliament first imposed martial law and declared mobilization in February 2022 in the wake of the military conflict with Russia. (Xinhua)