Russian forces attack major oil refinery in central Ukraine

KYIV, May 13 — Russian forces carried out a rocket attack on a major oil refinery in Kremenchuk town in Ukraine’s central Poltava region on Thursday, said the head of Poltava regional military-civilian administration Dmytro Lunin.

“Today’s shelling of the Poltava region is perhaps the largest during the full-scale war,” Lunin wrote on Telegram.

Twelve rockets hit the infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk, with most of them striking the oil refinery, Lunin said.

The attack caused a fire at the oil refinery, Lunin said, adding there were no casualties in the shelling.

According to local media, the Kremenchuk refinery with a design capacity of 18.6 million tons is the largest oil refinery in Ukraine.

The facility suspended its operation after it was struck by Russian missiles in early April. (Xinhua)