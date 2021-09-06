Bank Windhoek encourages vigilance in times of rising financial crime.

Windhoek,6 September-

Bank Windhoek would like to caution the public to stay alert as there is a general increase of fraudulent and criminal activities across the country.

This request was issued after a robbery had occurred in the proximity of the Bank Windhoek branch in Oshikango, Ohangwena Region.

This incident involved armed robbers and a premeditated attack.

Creating a safe working and banking environment for their employees and customers, remains their main priority. They have thus responded with immediate effect, and has implemented heightened security measures countrywide.

To ensure that you, their valued customers, remain vigilant and well informed in these times, Bank Windhoek will continue with fraud awareness campaigns.

Should you suspect that you may be a victim to fraud and/or be targeted for a robbery, or should you have received calls from fraudsters, urgently contact your branch immediately or Bank Windhoek’s Customer Contact Centre at (061) 299 1200.

