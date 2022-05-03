Girl run over for picking beans at farm

By Joe-Chintha Garises

MARIENTAL, May 3 – A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Mariental police station against a 50-year-old man who allegedly ran over a 9-year-old girl at a farm.

The incident happened yesterday between 08h00 and 09h00 at Plot K11, Mariental in Hardap region.

The suspect allegedly runs over the minor with a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle.

According to a police source, the girl, her mother and other people were allegedly picking beans on the plot without the suspect’s consent, and when he saw them he then chased after them with his motor vehicle.

As the people ran from the farmer’s vehicle, the deceased fell and the vehicle drove over her causing internal injuries to which she later succumbed at the Mariental state hospital.

Although the farmer has not been arrested yet, police are still recording statements from witnesses and investigations are still progressing.

The girl’s next of kin has been informed of her death.