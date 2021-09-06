Libya frees late leader Gaddafi’s son

Trending Now
September 6, 2021

TRIPOLI, Sept. 6 — The Libyan authorities on Sunday released Saadi Gaddafi, son of the country’s late leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was ousted and killed in 2011.
A source in the Attorney General’s office confirmed to Xinhua that Saadi, who was on trial for his alleged involvement in the murder of a football player and coach of the Libyan national team in 2005, was released.
According to local media, Saadi flew to Turkey shortly after his release, with plans to leave for Egypt to join some of his family members.
In September 2011, Saadi fled to Niger shortly before the fall of his father.
Niger first granted him asylum for “humanitarian reasons,” but handed Saadi over to Libya in 2014, according to the Libyan authorities. (Xinhua)

