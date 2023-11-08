Bank Windhoek Enhances Maternity Leave Benefits in Support of Diversity and Inclusion

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 8 — Bank Windhoek is taking proactive steps to demonstrate its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering an environment where innovative gender collaborations are encouraged, and all employees are valued. This statement was made by Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Human Capital, Retuura Ballotti, on November 2, 2023, when she announced amendments to the Bank’s Maternity Leave Benefits.

Ballotti stated that this development is a part of Bank Windhoek’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program, aimed at enhancing the Employee Value Proposition.

The amendment ensures that Bank Windhoek’s female employees will receive their full basic salary, minus the social security benefit payment, during maternity leave. “Interestingly, over the past three years, we had 231 female employees who went on maternity leave. We are confident that this change will positively impact the lives of our female colleagues from October 1, 2023,” Ballotti said.

So, what does this mean?

Under the Social Security Act 34 of 1994, maternity leave benefits amount to 100% of a basic salary, capped at a maximum of N$15,000 per month for up to 12 weeks. The Bank acknowledges that this is not a sustainable model and contributes to gender disparity in the workplace. Therefore, if a salary exceeds the N$15,000 Social Security Commission benefit, Bank Windhoek will cover the difference. For instance, if a basic salary is N$30,000, the employer will provide an additional N$15,000 in addition to the N$15,000 from Social Security.

When asked why this development is excellent news for Bank Windhoek’s female employees, Ballotti explained that it addresses three key aspects: gender disparity, encourages gender diversity, and promotes inclusivity and retention. She emphasized that the Bank’s female employees will now receive their full basic salary during maternity leave, directly addressing the gender pay gap and promoting equal opportunities for all. “Our policy ensures that maternity benefits are utilized by employees, promoting inclusivity and retaining female talent within our organization,” she added.

Ballotti stressed that the Bank remains committed to creating a collaborative, inclusive, and innovative workplace for existing and potential employees. This move represents a significant step toward achieving gender equality and promoting a diverse and inclusive work environment.