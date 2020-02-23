AU welcomes formation of South Sudan government of national unity

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 23-- The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has congratulated the people and government of South Sudan on the successful formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) on Saturday. The South Sudan agreement known as the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) was signed on Sept. 12, 2018, and the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGONU) was scheduled to be formed on Feb. 22, 2020. In a statement on Sunday, the Chairperson of the AU Commission has commended the signatories to R-ARCSS for reaching the important milestone towards building a peaceful, stable, united and prosperous country. Mahamat has noted that the leadership of the country has shown political maturity by making the necessary sacrifices and compromise to reach the landmark stage of South Sudan's transition to silence the guns. He has further commended the parties for making progress on the transitional security arrangements, upon which a good foundation for further advancements can be made. Reiterating that the people of South Sudan have endured enough war and displacement and deserve a safe, secure and peaceful country, the Chairperson of the AU Commission has strongly called for the faithful implementation of the September 2018 peace deal in its letter and spirit. The Chairperson underscores the significance of the R-ARCSS towards addressing the root causes of the conflict as well as setting the stage for peace, security, stability and development in the country. The formation of the unity government is only an initial step towards the more challenging reform processes that will require steadfast, collegiate and transparent leadership to deliver on the legitimate expectations for peace of the South Sudanese populations. The Chairperson has also commended the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the AU High Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan, the UN and other international partners who have made immense contributions to the South Sudan peace process. The AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) had held a three-day field mission to South Sudan, from Feb. 18 to 20 right ahead of the Feb. 22 deadline for formation of R-TGoNU. Conducting the field mission in line with its mandate of promoting and enhancing peace and security on the African continent, the Council had expressed AU's unwavering solidarity and support to South Sudan as the world's youngest nation implements the peace agreement. South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013. The conflict eventually created one of the fastest-growing refugee crises in the world. The UN estimates that about four million South Sudanese have been displaced internally and externally. A peace deal signed in August 2015 collapsed following renewed violence in the capital, Juba in July 2016. In order to maintain the momentum of the important process, the Chairperson of the AU Commission has once again called on the international community to commit to the peace process to support the parties in order to prevent any possible conflict relapse. Mahamat has reiterated AU's continued commitment to supporting South Sudan as it begins to strengthen the sovereignty, stability and political independence in accordance with the R-ARCSS and other relevant agreements which remain essential to durable peace and stability in the country. Xinhua