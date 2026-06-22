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Ethiopia’s ruling party vows to accelerate dev’t, democratic governance
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Ethiopia’s ruling party vows to accelerate dev’t, democratic governance

June 22, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, June 22– Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party (PP) has vowed to advance democratic governance and holistic national development after securing a landslide victory in the country’s seventh general election. On Sunday, the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) declared the PP the winner of the June 1 general election.

The party secured 438 of the 486 contested seats in the House of Peoples’ Representatives (HoPR), the lower chamber of the country’s parliament. “Today marks an important chapter in which Ethiopians have demonstrated democracy in action, written their history in bright light, and shown the world that Africa can chart its own course,” the party said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The PP reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring national peace and security, enhancing democratic governance, accelerating comprehensive development, and strengthening national unity.

The party said its government will, over the next five years, continue to bolster and expand “the multifaceted and effective initiatives it has begun to ensure the comprehensive benefit of our people.”

The party highlighted its resolve to establish lasting peace and stability, address challenges related to the cost of living, ensure national food security, create large-scale sustainable job opportunities, enhance citizens’ economic well-being, eliminate bureaucratic obstacles, modernize service delivery through technology, combat theft and corruption, and achieve the highest levels of public satisfaction.

Under the Ethiopian constitution, the political party or coalition that wins a majority in the HoPR is mandated to form the government and nominate the prime minister.

NEBE figures showed that more than 96 percent of the over 54 million registered voters cast their ballots on June 1 in a country with an estimated population of about 130 million. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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