7 drug traffickers arrested in Afghanistan: gov’t

KABUL, Feb. 23 -- Police in Afghanistan have arrested seven narcotic drug traffickers and dealers, the country's Interior Ministry said on Sunday. "Counter-Narcotics Police of Afghanistan (CNPA) have arrested seven suspects for keeping, selling or transporting of narcotics during separate recent raids from various provinces," the ministry said in a statement. The CNPA seized some amount of heroin, opium, methamphetamine, and hashish, while confiscating a vehicle and two pistols from the suspects. Further investigation is underway