Geingob extends condolences to the Nchindo family.



Windhoek, Nov 10 – – President Geingob extends a message of condolences to the Nchindo family for the loss of their loved ones who were shot and killed by the Botswana Defence Force along the Chobe River on Thursday, 5 November 2020.

President Geingob today met with the family of the deceased at State House to extend his condolences .The President was accompanied by the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and line ministers informed the family that the Government took the incident in a serious light and the relevant agencies were mobilized to shed light with regard to the unfortunate incident.



Extending condolences to the bereaved family, President Geingob said:

“The shooting incident by the Botswana Defence Force, in which four Namibians from the same famliy lost their lives is deeply regrettable. Prior to my meeting today with the bereaved family of the deceased, I had a telephone conversation with President Mokgweetsi Masisi to discuss the incident. I assured the bereaved

family that this unfortunate incident is receiving the utmost attention it deserves from the relevant authorities in our two countries. A joint investigation will be carried out. As we continue to deepen our

excellent bilateral relations with Botswana, I wish to assure Namibians that the safety of Namibians and the territorial integrity of Namibia will not be compromised. I wish to extendcondolences to the bereaved family for the loss.”



The Presidency wishes to inform that President Geingob spoke at length

with the President of the Republic of Botswana, H.E President Mokgweetsi

Masisi about the unfortunate incident. President Masisi expressed condolences

to the bereaved family, and simillarly regrets the loss of lives. The two leaders

agreed to a joint-investigation in order to shed light as soon as possible with

regard to the incident.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info