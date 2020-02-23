17 Ethiopians arrested for suspected involvement in assassination

ADDIS ABABA, Feb.23 -- Police in Ethiopia's Oromia regional state located in the central part of the country on Sunday disclosed it has arrested 17 individuals for suspected involvement in an assassination of a high level official. In a press statement sent to state media outlets, Oromia region police commission, said the 17 individuals are suspected of involvement in the assassination of Burayu city security chief, Solomon Tadesse. Burayu city, is located 20 kms east of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Tadesse was killed by unidentified gunmen on Friday afternoon while having lunch with several other colleagues. Three other people who were with Tadesse survived with bullet injuries. The statement said the 17 suspects are members of an ex-rebel group Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) breakaway faction. In the past two years, dozens of lower and medium ranking officials in Oromia regional state have been assassinated, with the Ethiopian government blaming a breakaway faction of OLF for the attacks. Xinhua