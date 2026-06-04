AU, IGAD call for maximum restraint, immediate de-escalation in Somali capital

ADDIS ABABA, June 4 — The African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Thursday called for maximum restraint and immediate de-escalation in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

In a press statement, the AU Commission said it is “deeply concerned” by reported security developments in Mogadishu, including armed clashes in civilian areas.

It called on all parties to “immediately stop the fighting and exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions.”

Calling on all Somali stakeholders to resolve differences through dialogue and established constitutional processes, the AU encouraged the continuation of the efforts by the country’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and all political actors in promoting national dialogue, reconciliation and consensus-building toward political stability.

In a separate statement issued Thursday, IGAD, the East African bloc, also called on all parties in Somalia to immediately exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions and resolve their differences through peaceful, inclusive and constructive dialogue.

Expressing its deep concern over reports of violence in Mogadishu amid heightened political tensions in the country, IGAD condemned “all acts of violence.”

It urged all stakeholders to place the interests of the Somali people first and to pursue peaceful solutions through dialogue and consensus.

“At this critical moment, preserving peace, stability, national unity and the gains made in Somalia’s state-building efforts is of paramount importance,” the statement quoted IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu as saying.

Supporters of opposition political figures and security forces continued to clash in Mogadishu on Thursday after fighting broke out Wednesday evening ahead of a planned anti-government demonstration, according to media reports. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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