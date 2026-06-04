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Over 900 Mozambicans leave South Africa in massive border operation
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Over 900 Mozambicans leave South Africa in massive border operation

June 4, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, June 4– South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed on Thursday that it successfully processed the departure of 933 Mozambican nationals back to their home country on Wednesday.

According to BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato, 349 of the processed individuals were repatriated from the Lindela Holding Facility, which houses foreign nationals arrested for violating South Africa’s Immigration Act.

The remaining 584 Mozambican nationals were transported from Mossel Bay under emergency evacuation arrangements made by the Mozambican High Commission following recent local unrest.

Ultimately, 926 of the Mozambican nationals successfully crossed the border. Seven individuals were barred from departing pending further verification of their nationality, immigration status, or guardianship documentation.

Masiapato told the media that the entire operation, which utilized strict verification procedures including biometric checks and immigration status assessments, was conducted in an orderly manner, with the full cooperation of all relevant authorities.

Among those processed, several people did not possess valid travel documents, 17 had entered South Africa legally but overstayed their visas, and 38 minors were identified and assisted by officials from the Department of Social Development.

The mass repatriation comes as South Africa experiences a tense escalation of anti-immigration demonstrations. Local organizers cite high domestic unemployment, rising crime rates, and mounting pressure on public infrastructure as their primary grievances.

Looming over the unrest is a June 30 deadline unilaterally set by localized anti-immigration groups, demanding that all undocumented foreigners leave the country.

The groups have threatened a nationwide shutdown if the state fails to deport undocumented migrants. The unfolding situation in South Africa has raised sharp concern across the continent, prompting several African nations, including Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi, and Mozambique, to actively evacuate or voluntarily repatriate their citizens over safety concerns. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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