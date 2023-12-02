Trending Now
Africa

Nigerian military kills over 180 suspected gunmen in one week: official

December 2, 2023

ABUJA, Dec. 2 — The Nigerian military killed over 180 suspected gunmen in a week-long operation across the country, scoring “a significant victory,” an official said on Friday.

Edward Buba, the national spokesman for the military, told reporters in the capital city of Abuja that at least 204 others were arrested and 234 victims of abduction were rescued in the operation.

A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspected gunmen during the operations, he noted.

The operations targeted areas identified as strongholds of criminal elements, and air and land troops were active in combating the criminal elements across various regions of the country, Buba added. (Xinhua)

