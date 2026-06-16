Africa CDC chief warns of difficult operating environment as Ebola outbreak expands

ADDIS ABABA, June 16– Director General of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Jean Kaseya has warned that the response to the fast-expanding Ebola outbreak is advancing “in a difficult operating environment,” as the death toll in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda approaches 200.

“With no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain, classic public health measures are decisive — early detection, rapid isolation, contact tracing, safe care, infection prevention and control, community trust, and strong coordination,” Kaseya told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The two affected countries have recorded a cumulative 827 confirmed cases and 194 deaths, including 19 cases and two deaths in Uganda, according to the latest Africa CDC data. A total of 53 patients have also recovered from the virus.

Kaseya warned of critical operational constraints, including gaps in contact tracing capacity, financing, logistics, informal cross-border travel, limited laboratory capacity, ambulances, trained response personnel, and infection prevention and control supplies.

“Strengthening contact tracing, active case finding, and community engagement is a priority,” he said, highlighting the growing number of affected districts with the outbreak currently active across 31 health zones in the DRC and one district in Uganda.

He further warned that the outbreak is unfolding in zones plagued by insecurity, which is further compounded by intense population movement and fragile health systems.

“This complicates access, surveillance, contact follow-up, safe transport of samples, and the delivery of essential supplies,” he said.

Kaseya said the Africa CDC is currently working closely with the governments of the DRC and Uganda, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other partners to stop transmission, support health workers, strengthen surveillance, reinforce infection prevention and control, and support risk communication and community engagement.

He reiterated that the African Union’s continental public health agency and the WHO continue to advise against unnecessary trade and travel restrictions.

“Health and humanitarian corridors must remain functional while screening, surveillance, and preparedness are strengthened at points of entry,” he said.

Kaseya further called on African governments and global partners to rapidly mobilize flexible financing, diagnostics, and support for frontline workers and to invest in preparedness systems that will outlast the current emergency. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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