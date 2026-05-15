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China, DR Congo officials call for deeper cooperation at investment forum
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China, DR Congo officials call for deeper cooperation at investment forum

May 15, 2026

KINSHASA, May 15 — The China-Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) economic forum on investment and cooperation kicked off on Friday in Matadi, the capital of the DRC’s western Kongo Central Province, with officials from both countries calling for deeper cooperation in infrastructure, trade, and industrial development.

In his speech, Kongo Central Governor Grace Bilolo said that the province enjoys significant geographical advantages and has strong potential in ports, transportation, agriculture, energy, and industry.

He invited more Chinese enterprises to invest in the province and take part in infrastructure construction and local industrial development, so as to contribute to its economic and social transformation.

Zhao Bin, Chinese ambassador to the DRC, said the traditional friendship between the two countries is profound, and practical cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful results.

Zhao also noted that Kongo Central and Matadi serve as the DRC’s gateway to the outside world and the starting point of a strategic corridor linking the country’s west and east, giving them an important position in advancing bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Several Chinese companies have already established a presence in the province, helping improve regional connectivity, promote local employment, and inject fresh momentum into local economic development, he added.

Dominique Nkodia Mbete, mayor of Matadi, said that the port city of Matadi is a key link between the country’s domestic market and international trade, adding that it seeks to strengthen cooperation with Chinese enterprises to improve urban infrastructure, promote employment, and improve people’s livelihoods.

Organized by the Chinese Embassy in the DRC, the event brought together nearly 300 representatives from government departments, the business community, and relevant institutions of the two countries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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