Hope Returns to Rosh Pinah as Zinc Mine Secures $150m Lifeline

By John K WaDisho

Rosh Pinah, 23 Sept. –For years, the small mining town of Rosh Pinah in southern Namibia has lived in the shadow of uncertainty.

When operations slowed and expansion plans were delayed, jobs disappeared, shops shut their doors, and many families struggled to put food on the table.

Nearly 80% of the community depends directly or indirectly on the mine, meaning every pause in production left the town gasping for survival.

Today, there is renewed hope. Rosh Pinah Zinc (RPZ) has secured a US$150 million debt facility underwritten by Standard Bank to complete its ambitious RP2.0 expansion project.

The deal guarantees the project — now more than 80% complete — will be finished by 2026.

Once operational, RP2.0 is expected to nearly double production to 170 million pounds of zinc per year.

The expansion will deliver more than infrastructure. It will create hundreds of jobs during construction and sustain employment for years to come, reviving local businesses, restoring household incomes, and giving families the confidence to plan for the future again.

“This financing gives us the flexibility to finish strong and deliver a modern mine for the future,” said RPZ General Manager Alex Mayrick.

Appian Capital, the mine’s majority shareholder, described the funding as “a major step forward” in extending the life of the operation and securing long-term value.

For the people of Rosh Pinah, however, the news means more than figures or forecasts. It means dignity restored, children back in school, shops reopening, and a community finally able to dream again.

