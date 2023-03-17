Trending Now
Rosatom Subsidiary Faces Obstacles in Bid for Uranium Mining in Namibia

March 17, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 17  —  The local branch of Russia’s state-owned atomic energy agency, Rosatom, is seeking water permits needed for uranium mining in Namibia, the world’s second-biggest producer of nuclear fuel. However, the Namibian government rejected Rosatom’s uranium extraction method last year, stating that the method could cause pollution. Uranium One, a mining company owned by Rosatom, is now appealing the decision in court, arguing that the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform’s decision is contrary to an article of the Namibian constitution that requires administrative bodies to act fairly and reasonably.

The company claims that its method of uranium extraction will not contaminate underground water that farmers in the area rely on for their livelihoods. However, the minister of agriculture, water, and land reform, Calle Schlettwein, demands scientific evidence that shows no contamination of underground water will take place if the company is granted permits to continue with uranium exploration.

The decision of the ministry is supported by various local farmers, who are listed in an affidavit in the court case. One of these farmers, Goddy Riruako, who is also a community activist, criticized the extractive industries that come to Namibia with the promise of spearheading development. Scientists predict that the global demand for energy is likely to increase by 40% in the next 17 years, and countries like Russia are looking to Africa to meet growing energy needs.

The case is an example of the growing concern over pollution caused by extractive industries in Africa. As countries seek to meet growing energy needs, it is essential to consider the impact of these industries on the environment and the livelihoods of local communities.  – Namibia Daily News

