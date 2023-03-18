Forsys Metals Corp. announces strategic developments at Norasa Uranium Project in Namibia

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 18 — Forsys Metals Corp. has provided an update on the Norasa Uranium Project in Namibia. The Norasa Uranium Project is wholly owned by Valencia Uranium, a subsidiary of Forsys, and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project and the Namibplaas Uranium Project in the Erongo region of Namibia.

In 2015, Amec Foster Wheeler completed a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Norasa Project. Since then, various metallurgical testwork programs and desktop studies have been undertaken. In 2022, Ausenco was contracted to review the 2015 DFS for any potential technical gaps and upgrades and to identify cost-saving initiatives.

Several aspects were identified by Ausenco and recommendations were made for technical optimization and cost-saving opportunities, compared to the original DFS. Technical trade-off studies will now be conducted to evaluate the options for practical and economical benefit, in comparison to the 2015 DFS.

DRA Mineral Projects Pty Ltd has been appointed by Valencia Uranium as the engineering consulting company to conduct the trade-off studies. The scope of work includes a review of testwork information to confirm optimal grind size considering uranium recovery, costs, materials handling, and tailings handling. Balance of trade-off studies include the comminution circuitry design; leach circuitry design and layout; and dewatering circuit configuration and design.

An eight-week time frame is planned for the trade-off studies. A drilling program for confirmatory and variability metallurgical testwork will also be undertaken. The Company will provide further updates on these ongoing studies as they become available.

Forsys CEO Mark Frewin said, “We are pleased to appoint DRA to conduct these studies as they are highly qualified and have a strong understanding and experience with uranium mining. The appointment is a key element towards engineering and design optimization at Norasa. We are confident that the studies will highlight opportunities to improve the project economics in a market where uranium is now being treated as an environmentally sound renewable energy source.”

– Namibia Daily News