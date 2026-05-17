Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Africa’s Ebola outbreak public health emergency of int’l concern: WHO
Africa’s Ebola outbreak public health emergency of int’l concern: WHO
AfricaCurrent AffairsHEALTHInternational

Africa’s Ebola outbreak public health emergency of int’l concern: WHO

May 17, 2026

GENEVA, May 17 — The Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, falling short of a “pandemic emergency,” the WHO said on its official website on Sunday.

According to data released by WHO, as of May 16, eight confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths have been reported in the DRC’s Ituri Province, plus one confirmed case in Kinshasa, the DRC’s capital. Moreover, two confirmed Ebola cases imported from the DRC were reported in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, with no apparent epidemiological link between them.

At least four healthcare workers in the affected areas have died from Ebola virus disease, raising concerns about nosocomial transmission. The WHO said there are significant uncertainties regarding the true number of infected persons and the geographic spread associated with the event, as well as a limited understanding of the epidemiological links between known or suspected cases.

The WHO said that it will convene an Emergency Committee as soon as possible to provide advice on response measures for affected countries. At present, there are no approved specific therapeutics or vaccines for the Bundibugyo virus.

According to WHO, the high positivity rate of initial samples, the confirmation of cases in both Kampala and Kinshasa, and the increasing trends in suspected cases and deaths across Ituri Province all point to a potentially much larger outbreak than is currently being detected and reported. The ongoing insecurity, humanitarian crisis, high population mobility, the urban or semi-urban nature of the current hotspots, and the large network of informal healthcare facilities further compound the risk of spread. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 191
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

OPEC Secretary General Emphasizes the Value of Africa’s...

August 18, 2021

S. Africa facing water scarcity, quality challenges: minister

March 22, 2022

Iran parliament considers European armies as “terrorist groups”...

February 1, 2026

African nations asked to digitalize revenue collection amid...

September 7, 2021

Zambia political parties start preparations for 2021 polls

March 10, 2020

Iran missile strikes kill 8 in Israel as...

June 16, 2025

Iran reports 1,045 deaths in Israeli-U.S. attacks

March 4, 2026

Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key ammonia...

June 8, 2023

China’s Xi Jinping arrives in South Africa to...

August 22, 2023

Alleged Bondi shooter charged with 59 offenses by...

December 17, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.