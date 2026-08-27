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4 Houthi missiles target western coast: Yemeni gov’t

August 27, 2026

SANAA, Aug. 27 — Yemen’s Houthi group fired four ballistic missiles at government-held areas along the country’s western coast on Wednesday evening, amid an escalation in fighting between the two sides, government forces have said.

The media center of the Yemeni government forces said in a statement that three of the Houthi-launched missiles targeted the Red Sea port of Mocha in the southwestern Taiz province, while the fourth landed in the coastal city of Al-Khawkhah in the neighboring Hodeidah province.

Citing a military source, the statement said the missiles were launched from Houthi-held mountainous areas east of Taiz city. Local residents told Xinhua they heard three loud explosions across Mocha.

No casualties were immediately reported, and the Houthis have yet to comment on the strikes.

Mocha, a strategic Red Sea port controlled by government forces, has come under repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks in recent weeks.

Fighting has intensified across several fronts, with government forces stepping up drone and artillery strikes on Houthi positions and the group targeting government-held areas. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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