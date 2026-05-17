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Fire breaks out on train in India’s Madhya Pradesh, no injuries reported
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Fire breaks out on train in India’s Madhya Pradesh, no injuries reported

May 17, 2026

NEW DELHI, May 17  — A fire broke out Sunday in one of the coaches of a train in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, with no injuries reported, officials said.

The fire broke out in the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Ratlam district, about 295 km west of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

“The coach, carrying 68 passengers, was evacuated within 15 minutes,” a railway official said. “No passenger or railway staff was injured in the incident.”

Reports said the train guard first noticed flames emerging from the compartment and alerted the loco pilot, following which the train was stopped and emergency evacuation procedures were initiated.

Railway authorities immediately shut down the overhead electric supply and launched firefighting operations. The blaze also spread to the second luggage-cum-guard van attached behind the affected coach.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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