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Venezuela’s acting president arrives in Grenada for official visit
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Venezuela’s acting president arrives in Grenada for official visit

April 9, 2026

CARACAS, April 9  — Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez arrived in Grenada on Thursday for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Rodriguez landed at Maurice Bishop International Airport in the capital St. George’s, where she was received with honors by Grenadian authorities.

The visit marks her first trip abroad since assuming her role as the acting president in January. Venezuela and Grenada have maintained diplomatic relations since 1977. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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