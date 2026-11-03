Chinese energy companies showcase green, digital solutions at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, Nov. 3 — Chinese energy companies are showcasing their latest achievements in low-carbon development, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced oilfield technologies at the 42nd Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), which opened Monday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital.

Held under the theme “Where global energy systems are strengthened,” the four-day event has attracted about 2,260 exhibitors from more than 170 countries and regions, and is expected to draw more than 239,000 visitors. Energy security, supply chain resilience, digitalization and the low-carbon transition are among the event’s major topics.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz had exposed vulnerabilities in global energy supply chains, noting that energy security should be measured not only by production capacity but also by whether supplies can reach their destinations.

According to Al Jaber, nearly 1 billion barrels of crude have been drawn from global inventories since shipping through the strait was disrupted, while shipping and logistics expenses have risen from less than 5 percent to more than 30 percent of the cost of a barrel.

He called for expanded strategic reserves, more secure transport routes, stronger logistics infrastructure and wider use of AI to improve operational efficiency and anticipate risks.

China National Petroleum Corporation, China National Offshore Oil Corporation and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation are among the major Chinese participants at the exhibition. Their displays highlight renewable energy, carbon capture, deep-earth and deepwater exploration, smart oilfields, industry-specific AI models and advanced engineering technologies.

Chinese equipment manufacturers and oilfield service providers, including Jereh, ZPEC and Kerui Petroleum, are presenting integrated solutions for natural gas development, digital oilfields, electric fracturing and localized services. The China Classification Society is showcasing technical services for shipping, offshore engineering and emerging energy technologies.

The exhibition reflects a broader shift among Chinese energy companies from supplying individual products toward providing integrated engineering, digital and lifecycle services overseas.

AI is also a major focus for the host country. On opening day, ADNOC announced a partnership with OpenAI and UAE-based technology group G42 to apply advanced AI to field development, well management and commercial operations.

Industry participants said the combination of energy production, transport resilience, digital technologies and lower-carbon solutions is increasingly shaping investment and cooperation across the global energy sector.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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