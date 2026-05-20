French FM condemns treatment of Gaza flotilla activists after Israeli minister releases video showing detainees shackled

PARIS, May 20 — French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday condemned the treatment of activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir released a video showing some of them shackled and forced to the ground.

The French official called the actions “unacceptable”, announcing that Israel’s ambassador to France would be summoned.

In a post on social platform X, Barrot criticized Ben-Gvir over the handling of passengers from the humanitarian convoy.

“Mr. Ben Gvir’s actions toward the passengers of the Global Sumud flotilla, denounced even by his own colleagues in the Israeli government, are unacceptable,” he wrote.

The minister said he had requested that the Israeli ambassador to France be summoned in order to express France’s indignation and seek explanations from the Israeli side.

Barrot stressed that the safety of French nationals remained “a constant priority,” adding that French citizens participating in the convoy must be treated with respect and released as soon as possible.

Hundreds of members from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla were brought to Israel’s Ashdod Port on Wednesday, as Ben-Gvir released the video showing some of them shackled and forced to the ground.

In the video, released by Ben-Gvir on his social media channels, dozens of activists are shown kneeling on the floor, bent forward with their heads down and hands bound behind their backs with zip ties, as the Israeli national anthem is played loudly over speakers.

Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said Israeli naval vessels intercepted all ships in the convoy in international waters, about 250 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza. According to the organizers, 428 activists were “kidnapped” by Israel after the interception began on Monday morning. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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