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Botswana, Madgascar vow to strengthen bilateral relations, expand cooperation
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Botswana, Madgascar vow to strengthen bilateral relations, expand cooperation

October 3, 2026

GABORONE, Oct. 3  — Botswana’s President Duma Boko on Saturday met with his visiting counterpart, Madagascar’s President Michael Randrianirina, with the aim to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation between the two countries.

During the official bilateral talks at the Office of the President in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, Boko emphasized Botswana’s commitment to deepening and broadening relations with Madagascar, particularly in the areas of mining, mineral beneficiation, agriculture, and tourism.

“Madagascar is emerging from a sustained period of political turmoil. We trust that this has now attained a level of stability that will enable Madagascar to rebuild, restore confidence in its governance and institutions, and work for the economic empowerment of its people,” Boko said.

He expressed confidence that Madagascar will take its rightful place among the community of nations in the Southern African Development Community region and on the African continent.

“So that we build a stronger, better, united Africa.” Boko also announced the removal of all visa requirements for the people of Madagascar, describing it as “a show of deep brotherhood between the two countries” that will enable free movement, air connectivity, and commercial activity between Antananarivo and Gaborone.

For his part, Randrianirina expressed Madagascar’s desire to forge strong economic relations with Botswana. He highlighted mining, agriculture, and tourism as priority areas for collaboration.

Randrianirina concluded his two-day working visit to Botswana on Saturday afternoon. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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