Namibia appoints new minister to drive energy agenda

WINDHOEK, Dec. 2 — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Tuesday appointed Modestus Amutse as the new minister of industries, mines and energy, as the government intensifies efforts to implement national development priorities, the presidency said.

Amutse, who previously served as deputy minister of information and communication technology and held several leadership roles in Parliament, takes over from Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Frans Kapofi, who had been overseeing the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy on an interim basis. The presidency expects Amutse’s public service experience to support continuity and strengthen implementation across the portfolio.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the appointment follows recent regional and local authority elections, during which citizens reaffirmed their confidence in the ruling South West Africa People’s Organization party.

She noted that the administration remains focused on improving service delivery, strengthening accountability, and implementing national development priorities, including the party’s election manifesto, its implementation plan, and the upcoming Sixth National Development Plan.

Namibia is prioritizing industrialization, strengthening its mining sector and accelerating progress in the energy space to support sustainable development across all 14 regions, the presidency added.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

