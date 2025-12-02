Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Cambodia’s rare Mekong dolphin population hits 112 after newborn discovery
Cambodia’s rare Mekong dolphin population hits 112 after newborn discovery
AsiaInternationalWILDLIFE

Cambodia’s rare Mekong dolphin population hits 112 after newborn discovery

December 2, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 2 — A newborn Mekong Irrawaddy dolphin was spotted on Monday in Cambodia, increasing the total population of the aquatic mammals to 112, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said in a press release on Tuesday.

The latest newborn dolphin calf, about one day old, was spotted on Monday afternoon at the Kampi dolphin pool in Kratie province’s Chetr Borei district by a team of researchers from the Fisheries Administration and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

“This newborn healthy dolphin was seen swimming alongside its mother and a pod of another four adult dolphins,” the press release said.

“It is the eighth dolphin calf born in 2025.” The MAFF estimated that to date, 112 Irrawaddy dolphins are living along a 120-km main channel of the Mekong River in northeast Kratie and Stung Treng provinces.

According to the press release, the Southeast Asian country recorded for the first time ever zero Mekong dolphin deaths so far this year.

The Mekong River Irrawaddy dolphins have been listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 49
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Black rhino dies aged 43 in Tanzania’s Serengeti...

March 22, 2022

China resolutely opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan:...

October 22, 2025

31 terrorists killed in military operations in NW...

September 15, 2025

5 killed, 4 injured in road accident in...

October 25, 2025

Chinese peacekeeping team to depart for South Sudan

May 20, 2024

13 killed in Israeli airstrike on Palestinian refugee...

November 19, 2025

G20 expert panel report urges action on Africa’s...

November 20, 2025

India’s top court seeks response from federal government,...

September 22, 2025

At least 64 killed in huge police operation...

October 29, 2025

South Sudan suspends first vice president amid treason,...

September 12, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.