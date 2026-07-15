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Tanzania pushes for green transport with tax, policy reforms
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Tanzania pushes for green transport with tax, policy reforms

July 15, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, July 15 — Tanzania has taken steps to promote the use of electric and gas-powered vehicles as part of the country’s efforts to address climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Parliament Office in the capital Dodoma.

Speaker of Parliament Mussa Azzan Zungu made the remarks on Tuesday while presenting a report on Tanzania’s clean energy transition at the Parliamentary Forum during the 2026 United Nations (UN) High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, held at the UN headquarters in New York, the statement said.

Zungu said the legislature has approved policy and tax reforms, including reducing the import duty on electric vehicles from 25 percent to 10 percent, adding that tax exemptions have also been introduced for selected electric and gas-powered vehicles to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly transport.

According to Zungu, Tanzania has also strengthened its institutional framework for addressing environmental and climate-related issues, including establishing dedicated units to oversee climate action, enhancing the conservation of water sources, and introducing a national carbon monitoring system. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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