Mongolia exports over 85,000 tonnes of meat, meat products in 2025
Mongolia exports over 85,000 tonnes of meat, meat products in 2025

February 14, 2026

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 14  — Mongolia exported 85,400 tonnes of meat and meat products worth 343.9 million U.S. dollars in 2025, the country’s Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry said on Saturday.

The majority of the meat and meat products were exported to China, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement.

The Mongolian government is working to diversify its economy, which is heavily reliant on the mining industry, and to increase the supply of meat and meat products on the global market.

By the end of December 2025, about 67 Mongolian meat processing companies had obtained special export licenses.

According to the National Statistics Office, Mongolia had 58.1 million head of livestock at the end of 2025. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

