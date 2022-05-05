AFRICA MAGIC VIEWER’S CHOICE WARDS UNVEILED

South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, joins IK Osakioduwa as co-host for the 8th AMVCAs.

Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice has announced the hosts for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, set to hold on May 14, 2022, in Lagos.

The multi-talented Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, will return to host the award show with South Africa’s media darling, Bonang Matheba, who will be making her hosting debut at the AMVCAs.

Bonang Matheba is a multi-award-winning radio host, TV presenter and style icon renowned for her flamboyant presentation skills and her signature voice on South African radio and television.

She has hosted several award shows and prominent events, including the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards, the pre-shows for the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards and 2016 BET Awards, and Miss South Africa 2019.

Announcing the awards’ hosts, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola said: “We are excited to have Bonang join IK as co-host for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs. They are both extremely talented and have attained continental acclaim having both hosted some of Africa’s biggest shows. Together they will keep the crowd entertained on the biggest night to celebrate African film and TV stars”.

Speaking on her AMVCA debut, Bonang expressed her excitement saying, “it’s been a long time coming”. On what viewers should expect to see, Queen B revealed that she will be bringing world-class, quality television hosting to the show.

“It’s always such an honour to host live productions and I think after COVID, we haven’t had the opportunity to be outside to have these big, big productions with live studio audiences. So, it’s lovely to have all of that back. It’s also an honour. Any single stage I get to step on is an honour. I’ve always wanted to work with IK. I am a huge fan of his. So, I’m looking forward to that too”, she said.

IK Osakioduwa began his career in 2001 as a radio on-air personality and became popular for his entertaining style of presentation. He has since gone on to host several high profile shows and programmes such as Big Brother Africa and is the host of the ongoing Nigerian Idol season 7 competition.

Making his return to the glamorous AMVCA stage, IK said: “I feel really honoured to be hosting the AMVCAs again. I’m also really excited about the decision to honour the social media content creators with a category of their own. Trust me when I say, without a doubt this year is going to be another amazing outing for the African film industry”.

For the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, organizers announced a special eight-day series of events, starting with an Opening Night on Saturday, 7 May. This will be followed by a first-ever AMVCA runway show on Sunday, 8 May.

On Monday, 9 May will be Young Filmmakers’ Day with movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory academy. Africa Magic will host industry stakeholders for a special Content Market Workshop on Tuesday, 10 May and a pan-African food festival and cultural day on Wednesday, 11 May.

A Digital Content Creators’ brunch to spotlight the growing popularity of online content creators will hold on Thursday, 12 May followed by a special gala for nominees on Friday, 13 May. The glamorous awards night will be on Saturday, 14 May and aired live on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4 pm WAT.

