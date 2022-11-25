Okahao to host summer festival

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 25 Nov. – Trade fairs and business expos have become an effective tool for luring international and local tourists, hence the launch of the Okahao Summer Festival.

The first Okahao Summer Festival is scheduled to take place from 22 to 31 December at the town’s expo centre.

Okahao mayor Cornelia Iyambula said the festival aims to bring the Okahao business community and people from surrounding communities together to celebrate Christmas, Family Day and New Year’s Eve together.

Iyambula made these remarks on Thursday, when addressing the community at Onesto Guesthouse, and she said the event is not only for people of Okahao, but all holidaymakers.

“This event is a community event organised by the youth and will furthermore provide an opportunity for SMEs to network and build business linkages,” she said.

She added that Okahao remains focused on uplifting the micro business people and creating platforms for people to trade.

She said their primary focus is to promote cultural tourism in the town and supporte local SMEs to grow and flourish in their different businesses.

Iyambula said the council regards the Okahao Summer Festival as an event that is complimenting Ehao Cultural Expo and hence the council supports and encourages all other stakeholders to follow suit.

Initiator of the festival, January Ivula, said the festival was initiated four years ago. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the event was put on hold.

Ivula said the aim of the festival is to celebrate the festive season with the community of Okahao.

“We want to promote opportunities for culture, arts and sport during the festival,” he said.

He added that this is being done with the aim of promoting positive competition, a chance for exhibitors to think out of the box.

Ivula emphasised that the idea for the festival is solely to market the Okahao town and its heritage.

According to Ivula, they will give 10% of the proceeds to the Okahao Arts Centre and 10% will be given to the Okahao Town Council with the aim of establishing boxing facilities.