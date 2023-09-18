Trending Now
Home Current AffairsEntertainment MultiChoice Namibia Invites Local Content Creators to Share Namibian Stories Globally
MultiChoice Namibia Invites Local Content Creators to Share Namibian Stories Globally
Entertainment

MultiChoice Namibia Invites Local Content Creators to Share Namibian Stories Globally

September 18, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 18 — MultiChoice Namibia is excited to announce a fresh opportunity for local content creators to showcase Namibian storytelling on the world stage. The company has issued a call for submissions for proudly Namibian made-for-TV content designed for local audiences and destined for its channels.

In line with its hyper-localization strategy, MultiChoice Namibia has already brought 13 captivating feature films to its viewers this year, highlighting Africa’s rich storytelling tradition through platforms like DStv, GOtv, and Showmax. Alongside this commitment to homegrown content, the pay-TV service provider has actively engaged in skills transfer initiatives with local content creators, including two successful Filmmaking Workshops in September, led by Lucia Meyer-Marais, Commissioning Editor for M-NET Channels.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, expressed his enthusiasm for the timing of the call for submissions: “The Namibian creative industry is gaining recognition from both consumers and policymakers. The potential of our creative sector speaks to the socio-economic and local content needs of our nation. MultiChoice Namibia is eager to build on the momentum created by the successful local films launched on KykNET & Kie and is committed to shaping the way Namibians tell their stories.”

Through this call for submissions, MultiChoice Namibia intends to collaborate with a local production company responsible for overseeing the development, production, and post-production phases of content created for its channels. The company is now inviting fresh made-for-TV content in a range of genres, including travelogues, documentaries, magazine shows, lifestyle programs, and films. All submissions must prominently feature Namibian talent and reflect the essence of Namibia.

MultiChoice Namibia emphasizes the importance of staying true to the authenticity of local stories while considering a broader African audience. Roger Gertze adds, “Although the stories submitted should be rooted in Namibia, we must remember that we live in a borderless world. Content should remain uniquely Namibian yet possess the ability to resonate with the wider African audience, as these films will be watched with great interest.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit a PDF proposal in landscape format comprising 5 to 8 slides that provide a visually compelling and narratively rich representation of their project. Submissions should be in English.

MultiChoice Namibia looks forward to discovering and showcasing the incredible talent and stories that Namibia has to offer, enriching the diverse tapestry of African storytelling.

Post Views: 10
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

5TH NAMA WEEKEND PRODUCES INCREDIBLE Performances.

October 10, 2020

MTC Launches part 2 edition of the MTC...

July 7, 2020

Bank Windhoek funds a musical development workshop.

February 12, 2021

Kim and Pashi make South African TV history...

October 4, 2018

The Voice SA Season 3 kicks off on...

February 6, 2019

Comedy Central Roast Battle Adds A Bit Of...

July 17, 2018

SAFTA congratulates nominees

February 12, 2019

Namibian filmmakers want more involvement with China

May 1, 2019

Nedbank vehicle asset financing offers at 2nd /Ai...

June 20, 2018

King Tee Dee’s Wife Celebrates Birthday

January 25, 2022