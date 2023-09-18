MultiChoice Namibia Invites Local Content Creators to Share Namibian Stories Globally

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 18 — MultiChoice Namibia is excited to announce a fresh opportunity for local content creators to showcase Namibian storytelling on the world stage. The company has issued a call for submissions for proudly Namibian made-for-TV content designed for local audiences and destined for its channels.

In line with its hyper-localization strategy, MultiChoice Namibia has already brought 13 captivating feature films to its viewers this year, highlighting Africa’s rich storytelling tradition through platforms like DStv, GOtv, and Showmax. Alongside this commitment to homegrown content, the pay-TV service provider has actively engaged in skills transfer initiatives with local content creators, including two successful Filmmaking Workshops in September, led by Lucia Meyer-Marais, Commissioning Editor for M-NET Channels.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, expressed his enthusiasm for the timing of the call for submissions: “The Namibian creative industry is gaining recognition from both consumers and policymakers. The potential of our creative sector speaks to the socio-economic and local content needs of our nation. MultiChoice Namibia is eager to build on the momentum created by the successful local films launched on KykNET & Kie and is committed to shaping the way Namibians tell their stories.”

Through this call for submissions, MultiChoice Namibia intends to collaborate with a local production company responsible for overseeing the development, production, and post-production phases of content created for its channels. The company is now inviting fresh made-for-TV content in a range of genres, including travelogues, documentaries, magazine shows, lifestyle programs, and films. All submissions must prominently feature Namibian talent and reflect the essence of Namibia.

MultiChoice Namibia emphasizes the importance of staying true to the authenticity of local stories while considering a broader African audience. Roger Gertze adds, “Although the stories submitted should be rooted in Namibia, we must remember that we live in a borderless world. Content should remain uniquely Namibian yet possess the ability to resonate with the wider African audience, as these films will be watched with great interest.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit a PDF proposal in landscape format comprising 5 to 8 slides that provide a visually compelling and narratively rich representation of their project. Submissions should be in English.

MultiChoice Namibia looks forward to discovering and showcasing the incredible talent and stories that Namibia has to offer, enriching the diverse tapestry of African storytelling.