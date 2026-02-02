China executes 4 leading members of northern Myanmar-based criminal gang

SHENZHEN, Feb. 2 — China has carried out the death sentences of four leading members of the Bai family criminal group based in northern Myanmar, who had been sentenced to death in November 2025 for crimes including intentional homicide, telecom fraud and drug trafficking.

The executions were carried out by a court in Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province, after receiving the approval of the Supreme People’s Court (SPC).

The four gang members filed appeals after the first-instance verdict, but the appeals were dismissed in December 2025 by the Guangdong High People’s Court, which upheld the original judgment and submitted the case to the SPC for approval as required by law.

Upon review, the top court confirmed that the Bai family criminal gang, led by Bai Yingcang, had established multiple operational bases in Kokang in Myanmar to commit crimes, including telecom fraud, illegal gambling operations, murder, intentional injury, kidnapping, extortion, and organizing and coercing prostitution. According to the SPC, the funds involved in the gang’s fraud and gambling activities had exceeded 29 billion yuan (about 4.16 billion U.S. dollars).

Their criminal acts resulted in the deaths of six Chinese citizens and caused injuries to several others. In addition, Bai Yingcang conspired with others to traffic and manufacture approximately 11 tonnes of methamphetamine.

Given the extremely egregious nature of their crimes, the particularly serious circumstances and consequences, the SPC lawfully approved the death sentences of these four members of the gang, namely Bai Yingcang, Yang Liqiang, Hu Xiaojiang and Chen Guangyi.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

