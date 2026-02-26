DPRK top leader shows no change towards S. Korea at party congress

PYONGYANG, Feb. 26 — The top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has shown no change in his attitude towards South Korea, as he reaffirmed the neighbor as “the most hostile entity” and an “eternal enemy” at the recently-held ruling party congress, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, reiterated the designation of the status of inter-Korean relations as he delivered a work review report during the party’s Ninth Congress, which ran from Feb. 19 to 25.

“The DPRK has nothing to discuss with the ROK, the most hostile entity, and will exclude the ROK from the category of compatriots forever,” Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying, using the acronym of the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.

Kim said his country has defined the inter-Korean relations as “the most hostile state-to-state relationship,” calling the designation “the invariable principled stand of our Party and government,” the KCNA report said.

The ROK is not a neighbor his country can trust, the DPRK leader noted, saying it committed grave provocations by violating the DPRK’s airspace in recent years and at the outset of this year, in apparent reference to drone incursions by South Korea.

Kim said the DPRK “will never stick to dialogue and cooperation with the ROK … which have proved unscientific and unrealistic.”

“The only way for the ROK to live safely is to abandon everything related to us and not to irritate us as long as it cannot evade the geopolitical conditions in which it borders us,” he said.

If the ROK’s mischievous acts harm the DPRK’s security environment, “we can launch any action,” the DPRK leader said in his report. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

