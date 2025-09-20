2 Hezbollah members killed, 11 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on S. Lebanon

BEIRUT, Sept. 20– Two members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah were killed and 11 others wounded on Friday in two separate Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, according to official and security sources.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone targeted a car in the town of Tebnine in the central sector of the southern border region.

It added that another hostile drone carried out a strike with a guided missile on a water tanker near the village of Ansar.

The Lebanese Health Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said in a statement that the two strikes caused two fatalities and left 11 wounded, “including two in critical condition.

” An intelligence source in the Lebanese army told Xinhua that “the two killed in the Tebnine and Ansar strikes were Hezbollah members — one named Hussein Hassan Ramadan and the other Ammar Hayel Qsaybani.

” Since Nov. 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, brokered by the United States and France, has been in effect, ending the clashes that erupted between the two sides during the war in Gaza.

Despite the agreement, the Israeli army occasionally carries out strikes in Lebanon, saying they are aimed at eliminating Hezbollah “threats,” while maintaining a presence at five main points along the Lebanese border region.

Also on Friday, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said “the resistance remains strong because of its martyrs and leaders,” vowing that Hezbollah will continue to stand firm in defending Lebanon’s sovereignty and confronting “Israeli aggression.” (Xinhua)