Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon rises to 2,055
Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon rises to 2,055
Current AffairsInternationalMiddle Eastwar

Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon rises to 2,055

April 12, 2026

BEIRUT, April 12 — The Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed 2,055 and wounded 6,588, according to a statement by Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operation Center on Sunday.

The center noted that 35 were killed and 152 others wounded across Lebanon during the day. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call on Sunday from the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, who extended condolences over the victims of recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s condemnation of the attacks, stating that Baghdad stands in solidarity with Lebanon and its people amid the current difficult circumstances.

He also expressed Iraq’s support for the measures taken by the Lebanese presidency and government to assert state sovereignty and maintain security and stability nationwide.

The Iraqi prime minister informed Aoun that Iraq would provide urgent assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people, including fuel, food, and humanitarian aid.

Hezbollah entered the confrontation on March 2 by launching rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israel for the first time since a ceasefire on Nov. 27, 2024, prompting Israel to carry out an intensified military campaign targeting multiple areas across the country.

Iran and the United States agreed to a ceasefire on Wednesday.

Israel said it would abide by the truce but argued the agreement does not apply to Lebanon.

That assertion was rejected by Iran and by mediator Pakistan. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 154
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

South Africa hosts G20 hackathon on disaster risk...

September 3, 2025

Truck crash leaves 3 dead, several injured in...

September 17, 2025

Judge bars U.S. immigration agents from using force...

January 18, 2026

Several dozen countries support China on latest countermeasures,...

December 31, 2025

Ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt “difficult, complex”:...

October 7, 2025

Africa CDC urges aggressive action to curb mpox...

May 31, 2025

Trump says U.S. to start land strikes against...

January 9, 2026

Venezuela condemns U.S. military exercises in Caribbean

October 27, 2025

Macron says Europe ready to offer security guarantees...

September 4, 2025

Rwanda auctions commercial real estate of exiled tycoon

September 27, 2017
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.