Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon rises to 2,055

BEIRUT, April 12 — The Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed 2,055 and wounded 6,588, according to a statement by Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operation Center on Sunday.

The center noted that 35 were killed and 152 others wounded across Lebanon during the day. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call on Sunday from the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, who extended condolences over the victims of recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s condemnation of the attacks, stating that Baghdad stands in solidarity with Lebanon and its people amid the current difficult circumstances.

He also expressed Iraq’s support for the measures taken by the Lebanese presidency and government to assert state sovereignty and maintain security and stability nationwide.

The Iraqi prime minister informed Aoun that Iraq would provide urgent assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people, including fuel, food, and humanitarian aid.

Hezbollah entered the confrontation on March 2 by launching rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israel for the first time since a ceasefire on Nov. 27, 2024, prompting Israel to carry out an intensified military campaign targeting multiple areas across the country.

Iran and the United States agreed to a ceasefire on Wednesday.

Israel said it would abide by the truce but argued the agreement does not apply to Lebanon.

That assertion was rejected by Iran and by mediator Pakistan. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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