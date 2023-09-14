UNAM’s FORG3D Lab: A Groundbreaking Innovation in Health Sciences Education

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 14 — The University of Namibia’s Faculty of Health Sciences & Veterinary Medicine (FHSVM) has unveiled its groundbreaking innovation in health sciences education with the launch of the FORG3D lab. This state-of-the-art facility provides access to cutting-edge 3D printers, offering students and staff the capability to convert digital designs into precise physical objects quickly.

3D printing has emerged as a transformative technology, particularly relevant in the realm of health sciences education. Its capacity to produce three-dimensional objects with intricate details has expanded the horizons of teaching and learning in this field.

In health sciences education, 3D printing enables the creation of anatomical models, medical instruments, and surgical tools that closely resemble real anatomical structures. This immersive approach empowers students to interact with and manipulate objects, resulting in a deeper comprehension of the human body and medical principles.

Furthermore, 3D printing facilitates the customization of prosthetics and implants, enhancing the quality of life for individual patients.

The FORG3D lab has already manufactured 100 model structures, and early feedback from students using 3D printed models in anatomy classes has been highly positive.

The lab is accessible to UNAM’s staff and students across all campuses, offering consultation services and currently specializing in 3D scanning and model printing.

The launch of the FORG3D lab signifies a significant milestone in FHSVM’s commitment to innovation and progress in various domains. The lab fosters a creative and collaborative environment, promoting an innovative culture that pushes boundaries.

As this technology continues to advance, we can anticipate even more sophisticated applications within FHSVM, including the potential for bioprinting human organs.

The FORG3D lab stands as an extraordinary resource with the capacity to revolutionize health sciences education and healthcare delivery not only in Namibia but also beyond its borders.

We encourage everyone to visit the lab and delve into the exciting world of this emerging technology.