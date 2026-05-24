Millions in Afghanistan still in need as humanitarian funding falls short

KABUL, May 24 — The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan has reported that 21.9 million Afghan people required humanitarian assistance across various sectors during the first three months of the current year, the local media TOLOnews reported on Sunday.

According to the report, although the organization planned to provide assistance to 17.5 million people, it was only able to reach 4.7 million individuals, representing approximately 27 percent of the target population.

The agency added that 1.7 billion U.S. dollars was required to address humanitarian needs across the country. However, only 195 million dollars, around 11 percent of the required funding, has been secured so far.

The report further stated that children accounted for 49 percent of aid recipients, while women represented 30 percent and men made up the remaining 21 percent.

The funding shortfall continues to present major challenges to humanitarian operations, limiting efforts to support millions of vulnerable people across Afghanistan.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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