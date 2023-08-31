A man ends his life after rejection.

Trending Now
Crime

August 31, 2023

 

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, August 31, 2023 Disheartened over the alleged rejection by his girlfriend, a 24-year-old
An old man reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself over the weekend.
The incident happened at Efinde village in the Ohangwena region in the Oshikunde
constituency.

The victim has been identified as Shaapwa Benjamin Penelaka.

According to a police crime investigator in the Ohangwena region, deputy commissioner
Zachariah Amakali, the victim, had argued with his girlfriend a day prior to the incident.
It is alleged that the following day, Penelaka took a gun and told his housemate he was going to
hunt birds.

Amakali said later that the neighbors heard about a gunshot, and when they went to the scene,
His body was discovered in the bushes.
Still in the Ohangwena region, a 79-year-old man died after he shot himself with a rifle at
Owalyainda-Eemo village over the weekend.
The victim has been identified as Annanias Wapunduka. No suicide note was left.
Police investigations continue in the two suicide cases.

Commenting on the suicides in the northern region, a social worker at the Oshakati State
Hospital, Victoria Hauwanga, said men generally do not seek counseling services whenever
They have issues regarding their relationships.
Therefore, she said, it is the reason men have become victims of suicide or passion killing.
“It is very helpful that people seek counseling services to prevent them from committing
suicide. Consequently, committing suicide is not a solution,” Hauwanga advised. – Namibia Daily News

