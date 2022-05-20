Trending Now
Crime

Oshandumbala driver runs over sleeping child

May 20, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 20 May 2022 – A two-year-old girl was rushed to the Okahao District Hospital on Thursday after being run over outside a homestead at Oshandumbala village, Otamanzi constituency in Omusati at around 15h00.

Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho of the Namibian Police said the licensed driver of a white Toyota Double Cab, an adult female, was reversing her vehicle near the homestead when she unknowingly ran over the sleeping child.

The little girl was said to be in a critical condition.

A charge of reckless or negligent driving is being investigated. – Namibia Daily News

