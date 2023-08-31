Shipi FM Workers Demand Justice After Colleague is Unjustly Chased

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Ondangwa, 31 August-Tensions ran high at Shipi FM this morning as workers decided not to fulfill their duties in solidarity with a colleague who was unjustly chased without any valid reasons yesterday. The incident occurred after the workers had requested salary increments, leading to concerns about the management’s response to their demands.

This unexpected turn of events has left loyal listeners of Shipi FM behind since last night, as the radio station remained off-air. The workers have expressed their determination not to resume work until their colleague is brought back and justice is served. The fear among the workers is palpable, as they are uncertain about who may be targeted next.

“We cannot continue working under such conditions of uncertainty. If our colleague can be chased for no reason, who’s to say that we won’t be next? We demand justice and assurance of our safety,” expressed one of the workers who preferred to remain anonymous.

The workers at Shipi FM have organized themselves to present their grievances in the form of a petition, which is planned to be handed over today. They are demanding a swift and satisfactory response from management regarding the incident and the immediate reinstatement of their colleague.

Shipi FM, known for its engaging programming and providing a voice to the local community, has been dearly missed by its listeners. The airwaves have been silent, leaving audiences without access to the important news updates, entertainment, and discussions that the radio station has been known for.

The voices of the Shipi FM workers will not be silenced as they stand united in their quest for justice and a safe working environment. Their strike serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by employees in Namibia who are compelled to fight for fair treatment and respect in the workplace.

As the workers wait for a response from management, the fate of Shipi FM hangs in the balance and the loyal listeners anxiously anticipate the resolution of this unsettling situation