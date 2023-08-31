Paul Da Prince Becomes Brand Ambassador for Audi Centre Windhoek

By Lylie Happiness

TV and Radio Host, musician, actor, and brand influencer Paul Da Prince has taken on a new role as the brand ambassador for Audi Centre Windhoek. The partnership was officially announced today, marking a significant milestone in Paul Da Prince’s career.

Expressing his excitement on his Facebook page, Paul Da Prince shared that he has a short story to tell. He described the journey as one filled with surprises, and today, he experienced one of the biggest surprises yet. He revealed that he has joined forces with Audi Centre Windhoek as their brand ambassador, and as part of the partnership, he will be driving an Audi A3. He concluded his post by giving glory to God.

The new partnership between Paul Da Prince and Audi Centre Windhoek is a testament to his influence and popularity in the entertainment industry. It also highlights his growing presence as a notable figure who resonates with audiences across various platforms.

As Paul Da Prince takes on this role, his fans and followers eagerly anticipate the exciting collaborations and endeavors that this partnership will bring forth.- Namibia Daily News